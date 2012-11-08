The Return of Layaway

This time of year can be stressful -- wondering how you're going to pay for Christmas.

But there is an option at some stores that may help you get the perfect gift, layaway.

People are already out holiday shopping and many of them were able to do it all at once by taking advantage of the comeback of layaway.

Store shelves are now filling up with this season's hottest holiday gifts and just as quickly, parents are grabbing those must haves and putting them on layaway.

Retailers like Toys R Us say the retro practice is propping up early sales.

"Extremely popular," said Steve Molnar, the North Olmsted store manager.

"From last year the numbers are just phenomenal," he said.

Layaway is free at Toys R Us, Walmart and at the new Westlake Kmart where their Christmas set up was out a month early and their layaway storage is quickly filling up.

"It's probably up company-wide about 40% this year and that includes the online layaway. A customer can come into the store, put items on layaway, create a Kmart account and then make payments online," said Julie Isheim.

Parents eager to fulfill children's wish lists are seizing the opportunity to save and avoid deep December debt.

"We get paid twice a month so it's a lot easier to make a payment twice a month when we get paid, rather than one lump sum…which means we can spread it out more, and spend a little more," said Angela Creek, a mother of two from North Ridgeville.

"Everything is tight…parents can take advantage of it, pay as they go, so kids can have an outstanding Christmas," said Molnar.

