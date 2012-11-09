Parmatown Mall makeover

Travel to the Parmatown Mall and you'll find plenty of parking - so many parking spots that this once thriving - popular place to shop since the 1950's is now being described as…

"It's like a ghost town in there. There's hardly anything in there," said one shopper.

But tough economic times and equally as tough competition coming from shopping malls in neighboring cities have done the Parmatown Mall in. Macy's was one of the last remaining anchor stores to close its doors this year.

"Nothing is open. I did go to Macy's. I have a card there - but now," stated one Parma resident.

You could tell a similar tale about what happened to the Westgate Shopping Mall in Fairview Park and Rocky River, but look at the place now. Parmatown's new owners Phillips Edison and Company have told the city they plan to do something similar here.

"It's a very good idea. We want to see the plan. A little change should help," said another resident.

Phillips Edison says they're working on a plan right now. Shoppers are going to have to be patient. The transformation of the property will take at least three years.

"We can only do better. It can't get much worse than this now," said Robert Jackson.

