Power outage panic in Cuyahoga County

Just two weeks after Hurricane Sandy tore through trees, homes and downed power lines, another storm with winds of up to 40 miles an hour blew through the Cleveland area leaving thousands from Ashtabula to North Olmsted without power again. Shell shocked from the last storm, people like Mohammad Allen wondered what was going on.

"I thought it was going to be another storm. I was like dang! What's going on?" said Allen.

Luckily Mohammad had a place to go. He traveled to his cousin's house to hang out until the power at his house was restored - immediately charging up his cell phone just in case things get worse.

"I want to make sure it's charged up because you never know if the power is going to go out again," said Allen.

Allen like thousands of others wants to prevent a repeat of what happened in the wake of Hurricane Sandy, but it's not easy.

"I wish I had a generator. Then we could have power when we go back to the house, but there isn't anymore when you go into the stores."

Power was restored to thousands in North Olmsted who lost it by early afternoon. Other areas were got their power back within only a few hours as well.

