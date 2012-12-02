Deadly ending to 30-hour standoff in Brunswick

The Medina County Coroner confirmed to 19 Action News that it was several bullets from Brunswick Police that killed the man responsible for the 30 hour stand off. His fatal injuries were not self inflicted.

His hostage made it out alive, and the neighborhood is grateful that it wasn't worse.

The home at the center of that standoff is busted up and now boarded up. Brunswick Police attempted to negotiate with the 39-year-old suspect for more than a day.

"We were just hoping that Ronna was safe and that the worst wouldn't happen," said neighbor Darryl Eget.

Police blocked off the street and set up operations at a neighbor's house.

"They were using it as a headquarters, writing and coordinating on the radio," he said.

Others who live around the Jefferson Avenue home were evacuated.

"We were minimally put out compared to what was going on over there," said neighbor Adam Smith.

"It's scary. It's sad. You hope for the best," he said.

The house the armed suspect barricaded himself into belongs to his 46-year-old ex-girlfriend.

"The female subject was injured and was taken to Metro Hospital with non-life threatening injuries," said Brunswick Police Department's Public Information Officer Nick Solar.

Neighbors say she has two teenagers but neither was home at the time.

"It's got to be hard to come home and hear that your mom's in a situation like that," said neighbor Josh Eget.

Eventually after communication stopped between the suspect and police, they used deadly force.

"Unfortunately it's how most of these things end," Eget said.

Police aren't yet releasing the name of the suspect or the victim. Neighbors tell 19 Action News Reporter, Jen Picciano, that the home at the center of all this is a Habitat for Humanity house.

