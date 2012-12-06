Hot toys for Christmas 2012

Forget about getting lost at the store or sifting through a circular. We've got a list of the toys they want, that'll make you one popular gift giver.

If the thought of stepping into a toy store makes your head spin, or you're drowning in wish lists...let us help you focus on the toys that are appearing most frequently in Santa letters this season.

"I could be in here for a couple days. You know what I mean?" said Toys R Us shopper, Jack Kelley.

"Look at all this stuff! Have you ever heard of it," he said.

If it's a tot you're shopping for, and they love Nickelodeon, Doc McStuffins 'Time For Your Check Up' doll and Jake and the Never land Pirates Musical Pirate Ship are sure to please.

Blasts from the past Furby and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Lair Play set making a comeback for the 5-7 year old range.

If its a learning toy you're looking for, try the LeapPad 2 for the same age group, or the Tabeo for older kids.

"It's a little tablet. Mom and Dad can monitor what they're doing, and set time limits," said Toys R Us manager, Joe Becka.

For gamers, the Wii U is the next generation, or Skylanders Giants for any platform.

And for the tween on your list, One Direction collector dolls, will make them squeal.

So how does a toy get on this year's hot list?

"There's a lot of research on trends and innovative toys and stuff like that. What Toys R Us does is take that information and helps out the consumers a little bit," said Becka.

Following are highlights of the Toys R Us deals valid now through Saturday, December 8, while supplies last (no rain checks):

· FREE $20 Toys"R"Us Gift Card with ANY Apple 4th Gen 16GB iPod touch*

· FREE $10 Toys"R"Us Gift Card with any FAO Schwarz purchase totaling $59.99 or more*

· FREE Lalaloopsy Plush Doll with ANY Lalaloopsy purchase totaling $50 or more - $16.99 value**

· FREE My Size Barbie with ANY Barbie doll, play set, role play or accessory purchase totaling $100 or more - $59.99 value**

· FREE Radio Control Brewster with ANY Chuggington™ purchase totaling $75 or more - $32.99 value**

· FREE Imaginarium Bead Maze with ANY Imaginarium purchase totaling $40 or more - $11.99 value**

· FREE LEGO Ninjago Bank with ANY LEGO construction purchase of $60 or more - $24.99 value**

· BUY ONE GET ONE 50% OFF ALL Skylanders Figures & Accessories***

· BUY ONE GET ONE 50% OFF ALL Crayola arts and crafts, Gelarti and Blingles, Play-Doh and Strawberry Shortcake toys****

· BUY ONE GET ONE 50% OFF ALL video games, video game accessories and guides*****

· BUY ONE GET ONE 40% OFF ALL Disney DVDs & Blu-rays****

· 30% OFF ALL Fast Lane Lights and Sounds Trucks - Prices vary

· 25% OFF ALL LEGO board games - Prices vary

· 25% OFF ALL Hello Kitty toys, fashion accessories, t-shirts and cosmetics - Prices vary

· 20% OFF ALL Playmobil Western and Country sets - Prices vary

· SAVE $50 on SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab 2 purchase - Was $249.99; Now - $199.99

SAVE $20 on PLAYSKOOL Rocktivity Sit, Crawl 'n Stand Band - Was $69.99; Now $49.99

· SAVE $20 on TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES Secret Sewer Lair Play Set - Was $129.99; Now $109.99

