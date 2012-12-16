RTA bus driver dies in fatal collision

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has reported the death of the RTA bus driver who was involved in the car accident on Warrensville Center Road.

The driver has been identified as Christopher Battle, 53.

Officials of the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) informed 19 Action News of an accident that occurred on Sunday, December 16th at 3:28 p.m. a bus was reported to have been involved in a collision with several vehicles.

The # 41 bus was traveling northbound on Warrensville Center Rd. when the accident occurred at the intersection of Cedar and Warrensville Center Road near Whole Foods. The bus plowed into several vehicles before going over a curb, and striking an traffic control box.

Two passengers from the other cars involved were transported to Hillcrest Hospital also.

At this time there is no information available regarding the extent of their injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation and RTA has not released a statement regarding the loss of their staff member.

