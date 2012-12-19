Christmas Cheer: 19 Action News viewers donate to replace stolen gifts

When word spread about a heartless thief stealing everything under 3 year old Malayah Milton's Christmas tree, 19 Action News viewers were moved and wanted to make it right.

"For everything to be gone after seeing it that morning it was hard," said Malayah's mom, Kaylan Jones.

"We just wanted to help out so she and her family can enjoy Christmas," said Steve Davis of the Chosen Few Corvette Club, who donated $200.

In less than 24 hours, several of Santa's helpers have stepped up hand-delivering cash, gift cards and toys to replace what was stolen.

"This lady just came up to my grandmothers porch as we were pulling up and she just donated. She said she heard it on the news and donated $500 to us," said Jones.

The entire family's gifts were under that tree, an estimated $1500 worth of purchases.

"God has been very good to me and I had to pass it forward," said Janice Williams, who brought a bike and several other toys.

Kaylan is grateful for the generosity of strangers, and happy her daughter won't be disappointed Christmas morning.

"I'm just thankful that I can do something for her now, with the help of others," said Jones.

If you would like to make a donation, you may do so at:

Wordlaw Family

c/o East Cleveland Police

13308 Euclid Ave.

Suite 200

East Cleveland

