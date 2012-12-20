Tower City Center Offering the Complete Holiday

Tower City Center is inviting families back downtown this holiday season with an award winning interactive experience for kids.

They've got the characters you grew up with, and some special new twists for the next generation.

Upon entering Kringle's Inventionasium in Tower City Center, you're transported to what feels like a Dr. Suess-inspired Christmas dream.

During the half hour tour, kids spend time in stations like the Grow Snow Laboratory, and the I.D.I.D.I.T. Testing Facility.

"We made snow, made little toys and saw Santa Claus," said Shalen Webster.

"We made snow, then we got to throw," said her brother Gene.

At the end, children are treated to some one-on-one time with Mr. Kringle himself.

Throughout the rest of Tower City you'll find your classic Christmas characters like the crowd favorite Toy Soldier, Bruce the Spruce, and the Twigbee Bear.

And little shoppers can do some last minute gift buying at the Twigbee Shop.

"It's awesome. We've never been here before and I heard about it through a couple friends and it's the best thing we've done this holiday season," said Sarah Wise of Medina.

Parents who spent time at Tower City when they were growing up, are now seeing Christmas downtown through new eyes.

"It's fun to keep the tradition alive and start bringing our own kids back down here. They're having a great time," said Wise.

The activities run through Sunday, December 23rd, but Kringle's Inventionasium does require reservations.