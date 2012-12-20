Demolition will affect downtown traffic and RTA bus routes

On Friday, December 21, 2012, all north bound lanes as well as one of the south bound lanes of Ontario Street will be closed from Huron Road to Prospect Avenue, due to the demolition of the Stanley Block Building at 2121 Ontario Street.

Clearly marked by signage, the detour routes are as follows:

West bound on Huron Road from Ontario Street to Superior Avenue

East bound on Superior Avenue to Prospect Avenue

Prospect Avenue eastbound to Ontario Street

Traffic will then be permitted to travel either north or south bound on Ontario Street; or continue east bound on Prospect Avenue.

Traffic traveling south bound on Ontario Street will be able to make a left turn into the Casino parking garage; however, traffic will not be permitted to exit the Casino parking garage onto Ontario Street.

Traffic exiting the Casino parking will exit onto High Street or Prospect Avenue.

Updates will be provided as work progresses.

Due to the scheduled demolition of the Stanley Block building, located near the Horseshoe Casino's Collection Auto Group Centre, starting on Friday, December 21st at 9:00 a.m., fans planning to attend Quicken Loans Arena events in the coming week through December 27th (or longer) may experience traffic delays. Detours will be in place to re-direct traffic traveling northbound on Ontario Rd. between Huron Rd. and Prospect Ave. near the demolition site, which could cause backups for fans traveling to The Q via Ontario or eastbound on Huron.

Vehicles attempting to park in the Collection Auto Group Centre from Ontario will be re-directed to the High St. entrance.

It is anticipated that the following events will be affected:

· December 21st Cavs vs. Indiana Pacers (7:30 p.m.)

· December 22nd Monsters vs. Houston Aeros (7:30 p.m.)

· December 26th Trans-Siberian Orchestra performances (3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.)

· December 27th Harlem Globetrotters (7:00 p.m.)

Fans are encouraged to make plans to arrive early, use the RTA, carpool or select alternate routes to The Q such as E. 9th Street.

RTA buses will be rerouted during the City of Cleveland Ontario construction project, scheduled for tomorrow through next Thursday - or when completed. Northbound traffic only. Customers should be on the lookout for changes to these routes:

#51 Pearl, #76 Turney, #135 Broadview Flyer, #251 Strongsville Park-n-Ride # 451 Brunswick Flyer and #19 Broadway-Miles

For any additional information about bus route changes call the RTAnswerline at 216.621.9500 or visit riderta.com