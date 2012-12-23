Elderly woman killed in Old Brooklyn house fire

News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.

A 69-year-old woman killed in an Old Brooklyn house fire late Sunday.

The first started around 9:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of Roanoke.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner tells 19 Action News the victim has been identified as Cynthia Barron.

Arson investigators will return to the scene later this morning to determine if any suspicious act sparked the blaze.

