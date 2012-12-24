Amber Alert Canceled: Mom and son found safe

News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.

The Amber Alert that was issued Monday evening for 17-month-old Otise Hasker has been cancelled.

He and his mom, Marshia D. Hasker, were reported to have been abducted by three men in Massillon, OH.

19 Action News reporter Bill Safos learned from mom's father that both were found and are safe.

Massillon Police are not releasing any information about how mom and child were found.

Police are investigating.

