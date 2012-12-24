Water main break on Cleveland's west side

Residents say that their street W. 36th near Denison is flooded and they have no water.

John Goersmeyer of the Cleveland Water Department says that they received calls around 5:30 p.m. and that crews are working on the scene at W. 46th St.

Goersmeyer says after they finish at the first location they will move on to W. 35th St.

The call center reportedly has not received any calls from customers about not having water and that they should have water on because the department never turned it off.

Goersmeyer says repairs should be complete by Tuesday morning and that the cause of the break was the weather.

Customers should call 216.664.3060 to report any issues.

