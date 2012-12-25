United Airlines plan to cancel flights

The Cleveland Hopkins International Airport has reported that United Airlines is expected to cancel 60% of all flights in or out of Cleveland due to severe weather.

This will go into effect at 12:00 p.m.

Customers will have the change fee waived by the airline and it's strongly suggested that customers check the status of their flights by going to the website before going to the airport or calling 1-800-UNITED1.

Similar carriers are expected to do the same.

