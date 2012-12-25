ODOT springs into action

The Ohio Department of Transportation District 12 has started 12-hour shifts with crews in Cuyahoga County as a result of forecasted ice and snow precipitation. Crews in Lake and Geauga counties started ice and snow operations early Wednesday morning.

ODOT will be staffed as follows through the duration this storm:

Cuyahoga County – A crew of 53 snowplows hit the road late Tuesday night.

Lake County – A crew of 13 snowplows hit the road early Wednesday morning.

Geauga County – A crew of 14 snowplows hit the road early Wednesday morning

For those traveling home from celebrating the holidays or those heading back to work after a long weekend, ODOT wants you to be safe by following these tips:

KNO B4 U GO: Before leaving home, find out about driving conditions by going to ODOT's premier website www.BuckeyeTraffic.org. Also, follow ODOT on Facebook and Twitter.

Know Your Limits: Safe drivers know the weather and their limits. Leave plenty of time to reach your destination safely.

Don't Crowd the Plow: Give snowplows room to work. Don't tailgate or try to pass. Snowplows travel well below the posted speed limit.

Remember: Ice & Snow…take it SLOW!