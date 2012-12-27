All police shootings may be reviewed

Mayor Frank Jackson announced today the City of Cleveland is looking into whether an independent agency may review Cleveland Police every time one of their weapons are used.

Jackson also says that the city is right now looking into whether or not Cleveland Police followed the correct procedures when they got involved in a 25 minute deadly police chase that ended in East Cleveland.

43-year-old old Timothy Russell and 30-year-old Malissa Williams were killed when police fired close to 130 rounds into their car.

Police Chief Michael McGrath is heading up the investigation into the chase.

"We have to look at all the logistical stuff," McGrath says. "Not just the radio traffic, but all the communications, phones to see if officers had permission. If they didn't, why did they engage in the chase? We are not going to do a knee jerk reaction to this."

McGrath also says he expects to have some answers about the chase by the end of January.

The actual shooting is being investigated by East Cleveland Police, Ohio BCI, the sheriff's department and the county prosecutor's office.

