Browns New Year's Resolutions

The Ball hasn't even dropped yet and already Browns fans are ready to leave this season in the books and never look back.

"I'm tired of losing!" said Johnny Grace of Cleveland.

"There's always next year," as they say, but maybe making a few New Year's Resolutions might help? So we went straight to some former players and fans to get some ideas.

"Try something different maybe? That's obvious!" said former Browns Player Bob Golic.

"Our players need to play harder to win. We can't just keep blaming it on the coaches," added Suzanne Thomason of Willowick.

"Pay some money for Cleveland, so we can get a winning team that's it!" said one many outside Tower City. He didn't want to give his name.

"Get a new coach and a real quarterback like me I'll play for them!" said Johnny Grace of Cleveland emphatically.

"Beat Pittsburgh!" added someone else.

Speaking of Pittsburgh, not that we care what those fans think, but Kim Moyer of Avon Lake added, "For the Browns to be an actual rival for the Pittsburgh Steelers - not a random win."

Another former player, Joe Jurevicius weighed in, "There's lots of them, but I think we have are fortunate that Jimmy Haslam is in town now. This guy is no rookie when it comes to being successful."

Chuck Booms of 92.3 The Fan agrees. "He did uproot his family - bought a big house in Bratenahl. I drove by it. It's really big! And, he's a guy that gets the city excited."

Booms predicts this for 2013, "Browns fans are going to see results a lot quicker than they have since 1999,"

New Owner Jimmy Haslam has everyone's vote of confidence - at least for now. He may be the key to never having to say, "There's always next year," again. Wouldn't that be a happy new year?

