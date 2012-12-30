Two car collision on E.125th St.

A two car accident happened around 6:00pm at 635 E.125th St. near Shaw Ave. The Cleveland

Police Department and EMS responded to the call and witnesses says that the driver of an

silver Alero Oldsmobile was traveling at high speeds on the wrong side of the street heading toward incoming traffic.

That driver was then said to have collided with a Black GMC Envoy. A witness says that he had to stop an altercation from occurring after the accident took place.

The exact number of people in both vehicles has not been confirmed but police say that one passenger was trapped inside one of the vehicles.

The condition of all passengers involved is unknown.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation and it is not yet known whether alcohol played a role in the collision.

