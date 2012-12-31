Shooting on E. 118th upgrades to a homicide

On Saturday, December 29, 2012, police responded to a call about a shooting on E.118th St. Upon arriving on the scene, police say they found the victim, Yomo Miller bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to the head and in a pool of vomit.

The police report says a witness who lived inside the home where Miller had run to, said that she was in a back room with her children when she heard banging on her front door and breaking glass. When she looked out of her window she saw Miller lying on her porch and that prompted her to call police.

Another witness says that right before gunshots rang out, he heard a male yelling, "This is the truth! This is the truth!"

Miller was transported by EMS to MetroHealth where he was treated in the ICU but would later succumb to his injuries.

Although at this time there are no suspects in the shooting, police say that the crime has been upgraded from a felonious assault to a homicide.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 216-623-5464.

