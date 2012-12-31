Ringin' in 2013 in Cleveland!!!!

Twas the night before New Years Day - and all through downtown Cleveland - hundreds of people are stirring. The balloons are ready to fall. The snow flying, but that clearly wasn't keeping many away.

"This is Cleveland Baby!!! this is Cleveland weather - it's what we love down here!!!"said Rick Wittkopp, General Manager of the Hard Rock Cafe in Cleveland.

The Horseshoe Casino - is the newest place to ring in the new year. There will be a casino wide countdown at midnight. VIP's are enjoying a private party and stay at the Renaissance Hotel in downtown.

"It's our first New Years in downtown Cleveland. We're ready to have a lot of fun with our guests tonight," says Christina Karas, the marketing manager of the Horseshoe.

Thousands flocked to the casino early in the evening - hoping to start the new year feeling lucky.

"There's a lot of people winning right now. A few people sitting on three or four thousand right now. This may be the day for them," said Beanie Clemens of Cleveland.

Just a few short steps up the street - hundreds will dance the night away at the Hard Rock Cafe. The restaurants and bars on West Fourth also hoppin'.

Police on horseback patrolling nearby making sure the partying doesn't get out of hand.

It's appears to be a new and beautiful beginning for some couples we found tying the knot at Tower City, and an equally as promising beginning for Cleveland.

"It's our turn again," said Wittcopp with a smile.

Copyright 2012 WOIO. All rights reserved.