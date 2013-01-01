Shooting at Liberty USA gas station leaves 1 dead

The Cuyahoga Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed that one person is dead after a shooting Tuesday morning at Liberty Gas Station located at 2436 Broadway Ave.

The shooting took place around 4 a.m. Herman Seagers, 33, of Lorain was rushed to the Metro Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.



Tallis Moore, 33, Allen Ladd Tate Sr. 34, and Damian Bell, 25 were also wounded, but were treated at Mercy Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from a confrontation that happened earlier at the Cotton Club located on E.28th Street.

Lorain City Police are handling the investigation and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information please call 440-204-2105.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.