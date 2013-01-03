Police: 12 year old Cleveland girl missing

The Cleveland Division of Police is currently seeking the public's help in locating a 12 year old girl missing from Cleveland's West side.

The Cleveland Division of Police is currently seeking the public's help in locating a 12 year old girl missing from Cleveland's West side.

Raina Bennett's family is sick with worry. They're covering their Old Brooklyn neighborhood with posters of the missing 12-year old, hoping someone knows where she is.

Her mother Laura admits this began when Raina stormed out after a fight. She was on foot, without a phone, or even shoes.

She called a friend a day later. It was traced to the Travelodge Motel on Edgewater Drive and West 117th. Her mom says the clerk recognized Raina's picture immediately.

"She said she'd come to the desk Monday morning very disoriented, not knowing where she was, not knowing what time it was. She had to question where she was. Was it day or night? In the company of an older black male," said Laura Bennett.

Lakewood and Cleveland police are now involved, and her family says they shared suspicions about the man she was with.

"That he was not your fine upstanding citizen -- that he was sought out by many people and the belief was that they were pimping her out," said Bennett.

Her loved ones say she hasn't contacted anyone in days.

"If she was out gallivanting around, she'd think it was cool and want to tell her friends. But I don't think she can at this point. It's out of her control," said her sister, Chelsey Skalecki.

"Are they drugging her? Are they forcing her to do terrible things with other people of a sexual nature? Is she even in the state anymore? Is she dead somewhere? I just want her home," said Bennett.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.