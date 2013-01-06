Shooting in Akron leaves a 16-yr-old dead and another critically injured

On Sunday, January 6th at 3:56 a.m. Akron Police responded to a call regarding a shooting that took place on the 200 block of Archwood. Upon arrival to the scene, police found a 16-year-old girl lifeless in the living room; she was shot to death. A 19-year-old female was also found lying in the kitchen suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The 19-year-old was taken to Akron General Medical Center for treatment and no more information regarding her condition is being released at this time. There were several others in the home at the time of the incident. They were not hurt and said that the suspect entered through a back sliding door.

"I kept hearing somebody say they were going to kill somebody. 'You gonna' be dead' and I was scared to get by the window because I didn't know if they had a gun," said one witness.

They told police that the suspect knew one or more of them and they later lead police to the suspect. Witnesses told police that the suspect, who was identified as 24-year-old David A. Stoddard of Barberton, got away in a black Nissan Pathfinder.

"I don't believe something like that should happen. People shouldn't hurt one another," said another neighbor.

Neighbors say the location of the shootings is a notorious and dangerous party house.

"There was like 10 people out there fighting right when I came in from new years service," said a concerned neighbor who has called police several times.

After shots were fired near his neighboring apartment, Calvin Harrison also warned police that something bad was going to happen there.

"I told them to come patrol because that's not the kind of stuff that should be happening anywhere," he said.

Just after 5 a.m. the Akron Police Department contacted the Wadsworth Police Department for help with locating the suspect's vehicle and soon after it was seen in the parking lot of the Legacy Inn at 810 High Street.

After it was verified that the suspect had checked in earlier in the day, the room was monitored by Wadsworth patrol officers and deputy sheriffs of the Medina County Sheriff's Office until the Medina County S.W.A.T. Team went into action.

At 8:21 a.m. the Medina County S.W.A.T. team made entry into the suspect's room and arrested him without incident. Akron Police were notified of the arrest and responded to take custody of Stoddard and continue their investigation. Stoddard has been charged with one count of Aggravated Murder, one count of Attempted Aggravated Murder, and one count of Felonious Assault.

Bond has not been set for Stoddard, who is currently in Summit County Jail. Stoddard will be arraigned Monday morning in Akron Municipal Court. He has a record that includes one prior concealed weapons charge from November 13th. He was out on bond for that.

The identities of both victims are expected to be released on Monday, after the Summit County Coroner has positively identified the 16-year-old victim and notified her family.

Police are gathering information and investigating a motive for this shooting.

