Summit County Teens Shot

Just before 4am on Sunday a man with a gun entered a home on East Archwood through the back sliding glass door. Police say he knew the people inside.

A 19 year old girl was shot in the back of the head. She was found in the kitchen.

The other victim, a 16 year old girl, was shot and killed in the living room.

"I kept hearing somebody say they were going to kill somebody. 'You gonna' be dead' and I was scared to get by the window because I didn't know if they had a gun," said one witness.

The shooter fled, but witnesses at the house identified him as 24 year old David Stoddard of Barberton. They told police he was driving a black Nissan Pathfinder, which Wadsworth investigators quickly tracked to the Legacy Inn there. The Medina County SWAT Team picked him up at the room he'd checked in to.

"I don't believe something like that should happen. People shouldn't hurt one another," said another neighbor.

Stoddard has one prior offense, a weapons charge from this fall. He was out on bond for that.

Neighbors say the location of the shootings is a notorious and dangerous party house.

"There was like 10 people out there fighting right when I came in from new years service," said a concerned neighbor who has called police several times.

And after shots were fired near his neighboring apartment, Calvin Harrison also warned police that something bad was going to happen there.

"I told them to come patrol because that's not the kind of stuff that should be happening anywhere," he said.