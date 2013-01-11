Fans willing to give Chud a chance

"This is going to be a process." Browns fans have heard that before. Those were the words from Rob Chudzinski, the newly introduced head coach. Chudzinski was introduced to the media and Cleveland fans Friday morning from Browns headquarters in Berea.

The ink's barely dry on Browns new head coach Rob Chudzinski's contract and already die hard fans are weighing in. They seem to be taking a wait and see approach.

"He didn't do too well in Carolina this year, so we'll just have to see," said Tom English of Cleveland.

"I like the choice, but I think a big name person might have been a little bit better. The Panthers weren't that great on offense. I think we'll have to wait and see," said Paul Webb of North Royalton.

One of the most outspoken - brutally honest Browns fans you'll find - WTAM's Mike Trivisonno seems refreshingly pleased.

"I like it. He grew up in Toledo as Browns fan - first time we're having a coach who understands Cleveland - who understands what its about with Cleveland and Pittsburgh. The two cities hate each other," said Trivisonno.

Of course there were some who had their fingers crossed for others to lead the team.

"Who were you hoping the Browns would get? Josh McDaniels," added Lisa Finnerty of Rocky River.

But at the end of the day - all anyone really wants is some wins. What we don't want to see is the train wreck that some have referred to as the Browns - hopefully what happened during Paul Webb's interview isn't any indication of that.

"Hopefully, Chudzinski can pull something out. Whoa!!!! We just saw a wreck - if that's any indication, I don't think the season is going to go that well. God's telling us something."

