Hidden Treasures: "Souvenir" - A Lakewood Treasure

"Welcome to Souvenir!" says Heidi Schanz as she greets our 19 Action News Crew.

At Souvenir in Lakewood, you're sure to find a little something from your past. A little something that you want to take with you.

"It's vintage and antique items, all decorative things I think translate well to today's style. All things you can find in a magazine you pick up today decorating and style," says Schanz.

From some beautiful bling to some fine feathered trends. Nature is in - and so are reproductions.

"A lot of this stuff is being reproduced. Why not buy the original?"

This store has a little bit of everything. There is a lot of furniture and furnishings, but they also have some really cool clothing.

There's a little something here for everyone. Even the guys.

Shanz points out a sign on the wall. "The Iroquois beer sign is a regional Buffalo beer that went under in the 70's. So that's a cool man cave item."

Souvenir takes you back in time to a place that's trendy to revisit - even today.

