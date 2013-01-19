Bracing for the Cold

A lot of homeowners are giving their heaters a once over now, before the frigid temps arrive.

It's the time of year for heating house calls. The guys from Budget Heating and Cooling tuning up this Westlake family's furnace, in anticipation of temps in the teens.

"It looks like it's going to be pretty cold coming up," said homeowner Doug Kuns.

Mike Ferraj, with Budget, says if you haven't had your furnace serviced in the past year, now's the time.

Kuns is thinking ahead. He wouldn't want to see his 8 month old Owen get too chilly.

"About two weeks ago when we were having those really cold temperatures, we realized that our heat pump had failed," said Kuns.

Ferraj suggests that homeowners enroll in a preventative maintenance program. And there are even some things you can do yourself.

"Forty percent of our service calls are air flow related, failure due to dirty filters. One thing I would do as a homeowner is check your air filters," said Ferraj.

Ferraj says it's cheaper and faster to call them now rather than when frigid temps takeover.

"A cost of a service call during normal business hours is a standard rate. Once you get into overtime, some companies will charge double, triple their normal service rate," said Ferraj.

Repairs could also get pricier as the winter wears on. The cost of refrigerant has tripled in the past year.

"The cost of changing a motor certainly isn't cheap nowadays. So if there's something you can do, something we can do...we can come in and change the oil, oil the motor and clean it off, extend the longevity of that part," said Ferraj.

The Kuns family will now rest comfortably and warmly knowing their furnace is working at full capacity.

"Financially, the way prices can be, the electric bills, it's nice to know that we have something a little more efficient working for us," said Kuns.

