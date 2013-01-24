4 year old's death ruled a homicide

Police in Akron are waiting on a couple of tests that may determine if it was four year old Jamarcus Allen, or his father Terrance, who fired the gun that killed the boy. He died of a gun shot wound to the face. The Summit County Medical Examiner ruled it a homicide.

"He was just a wonderful guy. I used to tell him, you're going to be a football player," said the victim's aunt, Yolanda Palmer.

Jamarcus Allen's family is trying to focus on what made the little boy special, rather than thinking about the tragic way he died, a single gun shot wound to the face.

"I just feel so bad. The family is grieving. The mom is all shook up. This is a shock to all of us," said Palmer.

She says the preschooler was mischievous and already a hopeless flirt.

"He always smiled. I'll miss that pretty smile," said Palmer.

While police work to determine who fired the handgun inside the car at the intersection of Davies and South Arlington, the family has their own idea of what happened.

"I think that he shot the baby. He shot him," said Palmer.

Allen has previous burglary, grand theft and weapons convictions. He wasn't even supposed to have a gun. At his arraignment today, prosecutors asked for a high bond, based on the mother's accusations that the child had gotten a hold of his father's gun before.

Akron investigators are now waiting on test results from The Bureau of Criminal Investigations to see if the victim's fingerprints are on the gun and also to see if there's gun shot residue on his body. But because of the close quarters inside the car, that's likely the case no matter who pulled the trigger.

Those tests results could take a day, or more than a week. Unfortunately, they may not be enough to figure out who killed Jamarcus. The only witness, the victim's father, isn't talking.

