Twinsburg Domestic Stabbing Death

One of the usually quiet developments that make up the city of Twinsburg, was jarred awake by a flurry of police activity following a morning homicide.

But detectives don't think the murderer is still out there. They have a man in custody, one who may be responsible for destroying a family.

Seven a-m Sunday morning, Twinsburg Police were called to a home on Abrams Drive for a domestic dispute in progress.

When officers entered the house they found a woman in a first floor bedroom, who'd been stabbed several times. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

"We saw the next door neighbor going out on a stretcher, she was covered in blood. A few minutes later the husband came out in handcuffs and was taken away," said a neighbor.

Police not yet confirming the victim's name, but they do confirm to 19 Action News that 50 year old Glenn Wong is their suspect, and he's in custody. He and Tami Wong own the home that's now a crime scene.

"We're just kind of in shock...this doesn't happen in this neighborhood. We rarely ever even see police drive down the street, let alone in that capacity," said the victim's neighbor.

The shocking crime leaving neighbors as quiet and private as their development used to be. This wasn't something police likely saw coming either. Wong doesn't have a criminal record, and police tell me they've never been called to his home before today.

Wong's seven year old son and nine year old daughter were home at the time.

The children are now with family, but as part of the investigation, detectives will have to determine what, if anything they witnessed in their home.

Wong will be arraigned Monday morning at Stow Municipal Court.