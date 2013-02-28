Local Catholics pray for departing Pope

Thursday local Catholics prayed together during a special mass at Saint John's Cathedral, bidding their leader goodbye.

They say this is both a solemn and celebratory time.

And as is being asked of them, they're praying for their leader as he makes this historic exit, as well as preparing for the next to be chosen.

Cleveland Catholics gave thanks for Pope Benedict XVI, a man who led them for eight years.

"I'm just overwhelmed with gratitude. The Holy Father has been a wonderful presence for the church. He's had a whole lifetime of teaching about the lord," said Sister Therese.

Bishop Richard Lennon characterized him as a man who loved bringing God to others.

"Today I would like to suggest that we remember him as a genuine human being, a person who gave his all to god and his church," said Lennon.

Parishioners are happy he's alive to receive their thanks and they're already looking ahead to the next man to serve as the head of the Catholic Church.

"I'm praying about the Holy Spirit moving toward appointing leadership that will be all inclusive," said Vanessa Griffin Campbell.

Father Charles Strebler believes the next pope won't change the core of the teachings, but bring a new style of leadership. He expects him to focus on spreading the word and bringing people back to the church.

"Reaching out to the world, especially to those who have heard it and maybe forgotten it or grown luke warm...that's going to be one of the great priorities of the new pontiff," said Father Strebler.

"We have been enriched by the ministry, by the faith hope and charity of this wonderful shepard who has lead us well," said Lennon.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.