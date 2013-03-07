Day 4 Strongsville's Teachers Strike: Another arrest, neither side budging

Day 4 of a teachers strike in Strongsville and there has been some dialogue, on both sides... but still no deal, and now another arrest!

School buses were able to get in and out of center middle at dismissal time, without any trouble. There was, however, another picketing teacher arrested at one of the elementary schools, accused of aggressively driving toward a van full of subs. Neither side appears to be softening.

The union and the board are still butting heads over things like class size, planning time, salaries and benefits.

"I think we made some good movement on our part last week when we bargained on Saturday. We used some of their language and made some concessions and they're saying it wasn't enough," said Strongsville Education Association President, Tracy Linscott.

Superintendent John Krupinski says the teachers are asking to restore salary bumps, and fighting benefit changes, and the district simply can't afford that.

"Those kind of plan changes would have gleaned us $800,000 dollar increase to revenue, or reduction to budget," Krupinski said.

Students are just as ready as both sides for the whole thing to be over.

"I want to be able to learn again, and I want the teachers to be able to teach me again because I'm not learning when I'm in there," said Strongsville High School Sophomore Kayla Ayyash.

Superintendent Krupinski tells 19 Action News Reporter Jen Picciano the teachers are asking for money the district no longer has because of millions less in tax revenues, and they're required by law to have a balanced budget.

