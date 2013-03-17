St. Patrick's Day party starts early in Cleveland

The St. Patrick's Day celebration was off to a rockin' start at The House of Blues in Cleveland. There was a sea of green that started gathering as early as 8 A.M. It was clearly the place to see and be seen.

"I have my Jameson scarf, my boa and my outfit," describes Olivia Bruno.

The crowd parted for Scott Hill who reminded us that this day is really all about a Saint who lived hundreds of years ago. He's dressed like who else, but St. Patrick.

"It was between this and a Leprechaun, so I figured why not be St. Patrick for the say? Everyone else is a leprechaun. Who else has this outfit right?" says Scott Hill of Lorain.

Outside the House of Blues, especially along E. 4th Street, the party rocked on. That old cliché rang true for yet another St. Patrick's Day - whether you have four feet or two or are young or old - it seems everyone can at least try to be Irish for the day.

As those crowds showed off their Irish best, some others started staking out their spots along the parade route.

Nearby another staple of the St. Patrick's day tradition was in full swing. Slyman's restaurant is usually not open on Sundays, but today they had to make an exception and serve up their popular corn beef sandwiches.

"They opened at six this morning," says Chuck Neidbalson, a Cleveland Police officer, who enjoys spending time with the Slyman family.

Chuck Neidbalson does crowd control. The mural on the wall behind him reflects how often he's a part of Slyman's tasty St. Patrick's Day tradition. He's been here on this day for 15 years straight.

"It's always a fun day on St. Patty's day. Just hopefully everyone stays safe," adds Neidbalson.

