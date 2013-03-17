Post Parade Crowds

Thousands of people came downtown and enjoyed the St. Patrick's Day holiday. But it only takes a few to ruin it for others. Police and EMS had to get involved with dozens of partiers who took it too far.

In a sea of green there were plenty of red flashing lights. Rescue squads and police patrolmen had to step in all over downtown during the day's festivities.

"Drunk, stupid people. It's ridiculous," said one parade-goer.

Drunken revelers ruined the experience for at least several families.

"The parade's supposed to be for kids. This year I noticed a lot less kids, and just more rowdiness," said one mother.

"People are telling me I shouldn't even have my kids down here, that people are too drunk," said her husband.

Plenty of people were turning St. Patty's Day into St. Party's Day. Some were harmless...just seeing double leprechauns. But CPD's Paddy Wagon made several arrests.

And EMS had 29 calls in the area. Luckily none of the parade related calls involved children or elderly.

The crowds were so bad and so rowdy, that Tower City closed early, allowing only those using the trains in the mall.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.