Family's search ends with missing 20-year-old found dead

The family of a missing 20-year-old woman made a gruesome discovery on the Sunday afternoon of March 24, 2013.

Jazmine Trotter, missing since Friday, was discovered by family members behind an abandoned house located at 3980 E. 93rd. Her family is sickened by what someone did to her.

"I don't understand why would anybody have done that to her," said her identical twin, Yazmine Trotter.

Jazmine left for work at 4 am on Friday but never clocked in.

"Everyone was calling around asking have you seen her, heard anything from her?" said the victim's niece Skye Duncan.

Days of searching on, and nearby, her regular walking route lead Jazmine's mother and brother to a house on East 93rd. Her Aunt Carlitha Malone says they found her body in the backyard.

"For her to have been taken, and stripped from the waist down..and found in a hole…someone had to have seen something. She struggled. Her personal effects were found in the yard," said Malone.

Police are treating Trotter's death like a homicide, although cause of death hasn't yet been determined. But loved ones shutter to think of how she was treated and how she died.

"We never imagined we'd be burying a 20 year old, young adult who was trying to find her way to work," said Malone.

"She has a son. She has a job. She's a good person. She didn't deserve any of this," said friend, Ashley Everett.

Jazmine's sister must now tell her four year old son Juelz about his mom's death, and be a haunting reminder of her for the rest of his life.

"I'm the bad half and she's was the good half. She was really my better half," said Trotter.

Those who knew and loved Jazmine say she was prideful, independent and strong. To them, her death may have been random, but it was still personal.

"We don't know who did it. We don't know anything at all. She was missing for two days. No telling who took her, or how long they had her," she said.

The abandoned property is due to be boarded up within hours of the gruesome discovery.

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking that anyone with information in connection with this incident to contact the Homicide Unit at 216.623.5464. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216.252.7463 or Text messaging to Text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

