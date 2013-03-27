Local gay couples fighting for marriage equality

It's an emotional, social, legal and religious issue that some people are deeply affected by.

A local congregation now recognizes same sex marriage, through a new service. And some area families are hoping soon, the whole country will.

When Candi Whitesel's son, Jamison, was born, doctors weren't sure he'd survive.

Also frightening for the new mother, her partner Jess didn't have the right to be with her or their newborn.

"It was incredibly scary because I was still weak and healing and they didn't have to let Jess in, share information with her, even allow her back in because our marriage isn't recognized," she said.

The hospital did allow them to be together, but since then, the pair has gone through many expensive legal steps to ensure rights other married couples are already guaranteed.

"A lot of times this debate goes in directions that isn't what we're fighting for. We're fighting for the rights," said Whitesel.

Bay United Methodist Church joins the Whitesel family in closely watching the gay marriage debate. Next week they begin a new service focused on the LGBT community and others who may have felt cast out.

"The leadership of the church is very supportive of the new direction. There are some other folks who are struggling with it still. There are those who are open to what we're doing, but wish we could be a bit more covert about it," said Rev. Bill Buckeye.

The church is hoping to set an example with their Open Harbor service, and couples are hoping for validation.

"It would be that we were viewed as equal under the law, and that's all we want," said Whitesel.

Recent polls show a slight majority of Americans favor gay marriage. But there are still many who oppose it on moral grounds, favoring a traditional union between a man and a woman.

