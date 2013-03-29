Neighbors worry after second woman's body found

Twenty year old Jazmine Trotter and 45 year old Christine Malone each disappeared from the E. 93rd neighborhood.

Within a couple days of each other, they were discovered dead at an abandoned home and vacant lot only a mile apart.

Christine Malone's boyfriend, D.J. Jones, remembers the murder victim as a good, giving person.

"Everybody in the neighborhood knew her. That's why I don't understand why somebody like this would do something to her like this," said Jones.

He believes her attacker was a stranger.

"It couldn't have been anyone she knew. She was very friendly, gets along with everybody," he said.

The potential randomness of Malone's murder, as well as Jazmine Trotter's has people on Bessemer, and along E. 93rd, fearful.

"It was frightening. I didn't see anything but it was frightening when you have something like that in your neighborhood," said Harvey Adams.

"It's crazy around this neighborhood. A mile radius? It's nuts. Neighborhood watch needs to step up. Everybody's blaming the Cleveland Police. It's not their fault," said Devon Edwards.

He was Malone's nephew and Trotter's friend. With their killer or killers still out there, he wants to see the men around him protect their women.

"Walk with her if you can. If you can't, still walk with her. Take the time out of your day," Edwards said.

"I have a daughter coming school at 6-7-8 o'clock at night when she works. I won't have her catching the bus anymore," said one neighborhood mother.

With plenty other abandoned homes and vacant lots in the area, neighbors plan to lean on each other and city leadership to prevent them from turning into crime scenes.

There haven't been any arrests or named suspects in either homicide investigation. The loved ones of both victims are asking for anyone with information to come forward to police.