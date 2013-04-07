Game on for final preparations for the Tribe's home opener

Preparations under way at the Thirsty Parrot

With just hours to go until opening day, crews put the finishing touches on Progressive Field on Sunday power washing and grooming the field.

Forty two thousand fans and many more without tickets are expected to head downtown for the big game.

"Tickets sold out in six minutes. Hopefully I'll be able to scalp one in the third inning," says Mike Stapleton of Cleveland.

Opening day is exciting enough for fans, but for business owners. It's their biggest day of the season.

At the Thirsty Parrot it's game on! We watched the tents go up, and the beer being stocked.

"Right now we're putting up new awnings, new tent. We got a new sound system in, TV's in here, a whole lotta beer in here - just getting ready!!" said manager Chad Bessmer.

Just a short walk away at the City Tap, kitchen manager Anton Owens says he's preparing for a day that he says is bigger and busier than St. Patrick's Day.

"Busier than St. Patty's Day, opening day. How many people do you think will come through the restaurant tomorrow? Over a thousand or so," says Owens in between preparing hundreds of hamburger patties.

Hotel business is knocking one out of the park too. So many rooms are booked, what's left is limited.

"As long as the hotels are full, we'll get people in. As long as the Indians are doing good, the hotels are full. We get people from out of town to visit us," added Owens.

Looking ahead, what's predicted to be a good season for the Tribe could mean a home run for businesses for weeks to come.

"If they are good over there, we're going to do good over here," says Bessmer with a smile.

For now, everyone seems to be ready to dig into the game.

