30 is the new 45

Are you feeling sluggish, or maybe a little older today?

Turns out your habits are making you older, faster!

We'd like to think that 40 is the new 30, and 60 is the new 50. But those are more social labels. If you're 30, you may actually be more like 45 in terms of your health. And obesity is to blame for that accelerated aging process.

If you look, or feel much older than you are, your weight could be the problem.

"Obesity increases your risk for a host of chronic diseases, like heart disease diabetes, obesity even increases your risk for cancer," said Lisa Cimperman, a University Hospitals Clinical Dietician.

A recent study from the Dutch National Institute found men in their 30s were 20 percent more likely to be overweight than in previous generations, while women in their 20s are twice as likely to be obese. Cimperman says that's leading to early onset of diseases and other conditions.

"Individuals who are obese more likely to have joint pain. It contributes to this vicious cycle of having joint pain, so you're less active, so you gain more weight," she says.

But Cimperman says you can reverse this advanced aging with diet and exercise. The Westlake couple we spoke with says they feel 15-20 years younger than they are. They credit organic foods, yoga and physical activity.

"It pays to take care of yourself because I've been on the other end of it, with a health diagnosis I wasn't happy with 14 years ago. I took it in my own control to rectify that," said Kurt Shaffer.

"You have to take baby steps and sometimes you have to reach the bottom of the barrel in order to say this isn't working for me. I need to do something else," said Antonia Rankin.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.