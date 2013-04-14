"Draft Day" in Solon

"Go Browns!!!" The Dawgs are barking in Solon and striking a pose for Hollywood producers.

"I'm the next big thing!!!" shouted one young boy standing in line.

Hundreds waited for hours at the Terry Macklin Event Center in Solon, hoping to be chosen as an extra in the movie, "Draft Day."

Cameras start rolling right here in Cleveland in May. The story line is about a man trying to bring the Cleveland Browns back to their glory days. Kevin Costner will play the GM of the Browns. Dennis Leary will play the Coach.

"I think it would be funny. I'd love to meet him and pick his head. I know he's a Boston guy, so we'd have to see about that," says Gus Angelone of Parma.

Jennifer Garner will also star in the film.

"I have on my lovely leg warmers that are orange," says Lisa Wachalec of Fairview Park.

Those that have known the pain of being a Cleveland Browns fan - literally, like a guy with Browns tattoos all up his arm - and some who've just been extras in "The Avengers," hope to be one of the hundreds that will be chosen.

"Can we see you in there? I can see myself running," says Tim Huey of Cleveland."

"I can see the side of my head," says Tony Zingale of Euclid.

Some look like they may be at the wrong casting call like Jim Kovach of Cleveland.

"Well I wanted to try out for the Sopranos. Do you get Paulie Walnuts? Quite a bit. I get that. Yes I do."

But the truth is no one really knows what's going to stick.

There is no real acting required here. Just two head shots, and the Director decided if you've got the look.

"Some of the scenes are very generic. They are football fans, restaurant goers, gas station people that happen to be at a gas station," describes Kathy Remski of Real Style, the company that's casting extras for the film.

At the end of this draft is an eight dollar an hour gig that everyone here says will be well worth it. Especially if someday it leads to something bigger.

"Someday. Maybe. Sure. I can believe in that. I'm optimistic," adds Huey.

I won't count my chickens. We'll see!" adds Zingale with a smile.

