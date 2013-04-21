Energy savings at home from Earthfest 2013

Spectators listen to the sound of a fan powered by solar energy. It's one of hundreds of exhibits and booths open to the public for Earthfest 2013 at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea.

In this economy many seem to be looking for ways to save money and energy. Maybe that's why more and more people seem open to the possibility of using a solar powered system to heat and power their home.

Bold Alternatives, the makers of one of the solar powered systems on display say it's about 15 thousand for installation, but in five to eight years the system is expected to pay itself off. Think your home is too small for the investment? Think again.

"Every single system we build is customized to meet the home owner's or business owner's criteria, so if you only want to put a tiny array and offset half of your energy, we are happy to design a smaller array," explained Kimberly Dyer of Bold Alternatives.

Better windows save you money in the long run too.

"All our Renewal Anderson windows, they reflect the heat back into the source. So when the window is hit it's going to hit the inside of the panel. It's going to be returned to inside," said Brian Garvin of Renewal by Anderson.

What if you don't want to spend hardly any money at all? You may want to think about getting rain barrels or creating a rain water garden. You'll like the up to 25 percent credit on your bill that the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer district says they'll give you.

"If people are doing things on sight, managing their storm water, rain barrels, rain gardens, vegetated filter strips, saving that water on sight and reusing it you can get a credit," said Linda Mayer of the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District.

The key is conserve and do away with what you don't need.

"Get away from this clutter to get to something more reusable and more sustainable to help out the environment," said Marcia Hood of Cleveland.

She was wearing 500 plastic shopping bags to demonstrate what the average person takes home from the store in a year.

This year's Earthfest drew a crowd of thousands.

