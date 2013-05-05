Murder victim's family looking for answers

Since the discovery of a badly decomposed body floating in a pond Wednesday afternoon, April 17, 2013, the Olmsted Township police have worked with the County Medical Examiner's Office and State investigators to determine the still unidentified male

Victim found in pond had rope around waist tied to a block of concrete

This peaceful, sun drenched pond looks so picture perfect on a spring day that it's hard to believe this was the place where police say a killer chose to dump a body.

Still no ID for man found dead in Olmsted Township pond

Olmsted Township Police have identified the body of a man found in a McKenzie Road retention pond on April 17. Carl Edward Acoff, Jr., 20 of Cleveland, was reported missing by family members on March 27.

The Olmsted Township Police Department will be holding a News Conference at 1:00 pm this afternoon in the agency's conference room regarding the positive identification of the body that was discovered

Just after a family speaks out about the gruesome murder of a loved one, a suspect is arrested.

Carl Acoff's family is breathing a sigh of relief, now that the suspected killer has been caught and is behind bars.

Olmsted Township Police say the victim was a member of the transgender community. And now that there's a suspect behind bars, police and Acoff's family want answers about the motive for the murder.

Despite recent heartbreak over her cousin's murder, Nicole Cantie is happy tonight.

"I'm glad they got a suspect in custody," said Cantie.

She says the whole Acoff family is finally relieved.

"It came at the perfect time because we're preparing to bury him tomorrow morning. And when we got the call and they said they had a suspect in custody. We were overjoyed. We are happy," said Cantie.

Now that 36-year-old Andre Bridges has been arrested for the murder of the 20-year-old, loved ones of the victim want to know what would've brought Bridges to do such a thing.

They don't believe the two knew each other.

"We questioned some of the friends. But we still can't understand why," Cantie said.

Acoff's body was found in a retention pond on McKenzie Road in Olmsted Township. Cantie fears her cousin was a victim of a hate crime.

"He went to that extreme to do that...you had already killed him with the stab wounds, with the knife. But then to go to that much trouble as to put a cement block on him and dumping his body in a pond. That was too much," she said.

But even with someone now arrested for the murder, Cantie isn't so sure Acoff will ever truly rest in peace.

Memorial services are schedule for Monday at 10 a.m., at the Temple Baptist Church on Noble Road in East Cleveland.

