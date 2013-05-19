Finishing Boston Strong at the Cleveland Marathon

Maggie Stack remembers where she was the moment the bombs went off at the Boston Marathon.

"I got to mile 25 1/2 and there was just a wall of runners. There must have been a couple hundred. Nobody knew what was going on," describes Stack.

But word traveled quickly and the horror of that day will never be forgotten.

"It was hard to tell what I was feeling. It was confusion, anger, frustration, sadness - just a lot of different emotions going on," says the Boston College student.

The joy and celebration going on at the Cleveland Marathon finish line is much like the scene you saw at the Boston Marathon just before disaster struck.

We were there today as Stack approached and then crossed the finish line.

"Incredible, very emotional to finish," she said breathlessly.

The Boston Marathon would have been Maggie's first. She came to Cleveland to finish what she started.

"(It is) very reminiscent of the Boston Marathon where you come down into the city - it was awesome!!!"

She quickly showed us what kept her going through the Cleveland Marathon.

"I'm happy I got to finish it for all the people of Boston. I have the names of the three victims on my arm."

She points and says, "Martin, Lu and Krystle."

Someday, she hopes to finish the marathon that ended so tragically, but somehow made runners and those in Boston even stronger.

"Boston Strong!!!!" she shouts at the end of our interview.

