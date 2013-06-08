Kids rally against violence

More than one hundred Cleveland kids and adults gathered on E. 79th street on Saturday for a rally against violence in their neighborhoods.

Jessica Middleton is a mother who was holding up a heartbreaking sign that read 'I want to be a doctor. Don't kill me with a stray bullet', referring to her young son.

"That's all he runs around the house saying, 'I'm Doctor Shawn'. I really hope it makes a difference', said Middleton.

"I've lost a lot of friends and family to violence lately and it's getting ridiculous out here."

This is the second year for this youth led march against violence in this Glenville neighborhood. Leonard Davis is the organizer. He works with kids who have adult sized worries about where they live.

"They say it's riddled with drugs and violence, so this is how they came up with the march against violence', said Davis. "They say they wanted to do something to curtail the violence."

So, some of the kids who live in this area - some who live in some other challenged neighborhoods took their message to East 79th street.

