Man shot leaving Downtown Cleveland bar

During the summertime we often see street violence escalate in almost every neighborhood, including downtown. That's unsettling for people who live and work downtown, as well as visitors and business owners.

Cleveland Police were called to E.14th and St. Clair at 2:00am on Sunday morning, for shots fired.

While leaving a bar and heading to his truck parked in this alley behind the Crazy Horse, a 30 year old man was shot in the back.

On the same night, on E. 116th, three men shot were outside Miss Martha's Bar.

"We want to stop them more than anyone else," said owner, Denise Crisp.

Violent crime like these anger and frustrate nearby business owners like, Crisp, and Al Spencer.

"People in the Cleveland area have gotten used to it. They're probably numbing to this situation and it's a pathetic statement to make," said Spencer, owner of the Crazy Horse.

After this weekend's shooting Spencer plans to add 1 or 2 off-duty police officers to protect his club's reputation as a safe establishment.

"All business owners, especially in the entertainment business should be extremely aware of their clientele. They should take the necessary security precautions, not just on their property or in their location, but they have to be aware of the halo effect," said Spencer.

"We work hand in hand with the 4th district. We have security in our building from 5:00 in the afternoon until it closes at night," said Crisp.

Business owners aren't the only ones trying to keep a lid on downtown crime. With a wait list for some downtown apartments, and the millions invested in the new casino and Medical Mart, the city, and others invested in downtown redevelopment, are also pouring a lot into preventive measures.

The victim shot on St. Clair, Errone McCrimon is in critical condition at Metro Health Medical Center.

