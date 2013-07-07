Man stopped by police on the way to hospital

The Fourth of July holiday started out fun enough for Michael and Robin Barkley. They were celebrating with family when suddenly something went terribly wrong. A porch collapsed and Robin was hurt.

"She fell backward. She hit her head," describes Michael Barkley.

Barkley says he called the ambulance, but it was taking too long for the emergency crews to arrive, so he tried to rush Robin to the hospital himself. Suddenly, he found himself up against a police barricade blocking off Warrensville Center Road in North Randall for the City of Warrensville Heights' fireworks display.

"I explained to them that this was an emergency - that my wife had a possible concussion and head injury, and that she was bleeding. They still denied my access," says Barkley.

So, Barkley says he did what he needed to do.

"He told me I couldn't go by so I said, sir, I'm going to go by. I just went through the barricade. I didn't hit anything."

Turns out Robin had a concussion and broken tail bone. She's expected to recover. Barkley estimates he was delayed getting Robin to hospital by 15 minutes.

North Randall police say they are still investigating the incident, and aren't sure if Barkley will face charges.

Now, Barkley wants to make sure what happened to him, doesn't happen to anyone else.

"This is my wife. I love her, and I'm not going to let anything happen to her. So, I just need you guys to know so that never happens again."

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.