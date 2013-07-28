East Clevelanders Supporting Murder Victims

An accused serial killer is under 24 hour watch at the county jail. The first victim was laid to rest over the weekend. And the community is now going beyond words, and taking action.

East Clevelanders want the victims' families to know, these women won't die in vain. They're asking questions and plan to make changes as a result of these tragedies.

Shirellda Terry's family is finding strength is song. Today's gospel concert at The Empowerment Church raising $1,000 to help memorialize the murder victim and lay her to rest. They still don't know how the 18 year old came in contact with the suspect, Michael Madison, but right now they're just asking for peace.

"Some of the questions I have I don't even want answers to," said the victim's sister, Melissa Minor.

She was one of three women found last weekend in East Cleveland. Madison is accused of murdering Terry, 38 year old Angela Deskins and 28 year old Shortish Sheeley.

"I'm glad for people that's praying for me. But I need you to pray for other families and most of all, pray for the man who committed these crimes because he needs help," said Shetisha's mother, Kimmetta Sheeley.

Terry's sister says it may be too late for Shirellda, but they've been inspired to become advocates for other victims.

"The Amber Alert system is set up for people who are 14 and under who are kidnapped and we just want to make it serious that people from 15 to 99 are just as important. People need to get out and look for them just as much as we look out when we send those amber alerts," Minor said.

East Cleveland Councilman Mansell Baker would like to see real action taken now, to let criminals know the community will no longer let this kind of things happen.

"We look forward to have residents come together as block watch programs, street programs much like the guardian angels back in the day, just to take back our streets," he said