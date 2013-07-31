Promising New MS Trial Launched at Cleveland Clinic

A promising new study being conducted by The Cleveland Clinic is giving real hope to patients in advanced stages of multiple sclerosis.

Right now there are no available therapies for patients with progressive multiple sclerosis. But if The Cleveland Clinic's new study is successful, relief and improved quality of life for those who've been suffering are just the beginning.

Donna Kolb is a mom, a realtor, and a multiple sclerosis patient going on 19 years.

"It's just scary for me because I am so active, or I was so active," said Kolb.

Until two months ago she staved off the progressive phase, but lately she's noticed her impairments worsening. Her balance is bad, her is vision deteriorating and her hand numbness increasing.

"I'm dropping more. Everything I pick up, I'm dropping it," she said.

But a new study centered at The Cleveland Clinic's Mellen Center could change her life. The two year, $11 million trial will test a potential drug therapy and compare MRI images to determine the best way to study this stage of the disease.

"Regardless of whether the drug works, and we do hope the drug does work…we'll learn how best to do these type of trials so we can make them shorter and less expensive, and so accelerate bringing new therapies to this disease," said Dr. Robert Fox.

He hopes they can slow the course of the disease.

"We really don't know at this point if the treatment is going to work or not, but we're optimistic that it will," he said.

Nationwide there will be 250 participants, 10 to 15 in Cleveland. And Donna Kolb wants to be one of them.

"I feel very very positive about it. Also because Dr. Fox feels very positive about it and I put a lot of faith in him," she said.

The full results of the trial won't be analyzed and available for three years. But the drug they'll be studying is already approved for asthma treatment in Japan.