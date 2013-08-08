15 Year Old Shot in the Face

Teenager Steven Lawson is at MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition, recovering from two bullet wounds. His family and witnesses are upset about the violence that brought him there.

On Wednesday evening Cleveland Police were called to E. 143rd and Harvard Avenue after friends carried the 15 year old victim to a corner store. He had multiple gunshot wounds.

"He says they were standing there talking. All of a sudden somebody came over the fence and just shot," his mother, Tonya, says.

One bullet fractured his collarbone, another went through his chin and jaw.

"When they told me he just got shot I was thinking the worst. I'm glad God kept him here with us and he's doing better," said Tonya.

A trail of blood lead investigators to Sharon Phillips' backyard on E. 143rd.

"When we drove up, it was just havoc. There were police everywhere," said Phillips.

She says trouble dating back to previous tenants has plagued them ever since they moved in.

"My grandson got jumped...we had bricks and rocks thrown up on our porch, they tore our flowers up," she said.

Phillips and the victim's mom are fed up and frightened by the crime that has taken over some neighborhoods.