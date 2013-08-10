Back-to-School backpack giveaway draws thousands

Several businesses and organizations are offering back to school events to help families start their children off right for the upcoming school year.

For the 13th year in a row the West 58th Street Church of God hosted its backpack giveaway. Parents lined up as early as 3:00 AM to receive free backpacks for their kids.

"We got here at 8:00 in the morning and from the front gate all the way around about a block back were people lined up and that was at eight. We didn't open until 10:00," said Lt. Larry Gray of the Cleveland Fire Department.

Close to 2,200 backpacks were given away. Kids found notebooks, folders, pens, pencils and crayons inside their bags.

"It's a great help. It means a lot to us. I have four kids. It's hard to get them ready for school," said Milly Serrano.

The Cleveland Police, Cleveland Fire Department and even NASA joined in to make the event fun for families.

"The joy is unbelievable. I've seen families walk out of here with seven or nine bags. Imagine how many children that's going to help her to supply for school. That's a big relief on that parent's mind," added Gray.

