TRAVEL ALERT: Portion of E. 9th Street to Close Monday morning

Drivers, get ready for some added chaos to your morning commute.

A major artery through downtown Cleveland is closing down.

The Cuyahoga County Department of Public Works is shutting down E. 9th between Euclid Avenue and Prospect Avenue, from Monday morning rush hour through Saturday, August 17.

"That's going to be really interesting," said one driver.

"It's going to be crazy. It's already crazy as it is," said another, who works at Progressive Field.

The closure will allow for continued rehabilitation and repaving. And if you take a good look at the surface we're driving on, you'll see why it's necessary.

"A lot of potholes...I think you need the construction work, I do. I think the roads could be smoothed out a bit," said a driver in town from New York.

Drivers will be rerouted on Euclid Avenue, E. 14th and Prospect Ave.

The good news is, the Indians are on an extended road trip during this stretch of construction, so there won't be any games over at Progressive Field. But the Browns game is Thursday night and there will be tens of thousands of fans, who tend to use that stretch of E. 9th street.

"They had a good showing. I imagine lots of people will want to see them, so it'll probably be pretty chaotic," said Adam Keller, of Painesville Twp.

"Everybody in Cleveland finds different ways to go. They're tough. If they can handle the snow, they can get around the traffic," said Jackie Stokes.

The Department of Public Works urges patience and caution when traveling within this construction zone. Motorists are encouraged to ride the RTA or carpool through OhioRideshare during these restrictions.

