Two more Seymour Ave. homes to be demolished

Cleveland 19 is in Philadelphia, PA and Berea, OH for the 2017 NFL DraftMore >>
Cleveland 19 is in Philadelphia, PA and Berea, OH for the 2017 NFL DraftMore >>
Cleveland Browns release next season schedule.More >>
Cleveland Browns release next season schedule.More >>
Did you know that protecting your identity is largely in your own hands? Fifty-six percent of identity theft victims traced the theft to something that was stolen from their own possession.More >>
Did you know that protecting your identity is largely in your own hands? Fifty-six percent of identity theft victims traced the theft to something that was stolen from their own possession.More >>
A California pet-food company is recalling two kinds of dog food because of a scare that it may contain a deadly drug.More >>
A California pet-food company is recalling two kinds of dog food because of a scare that it may contain a deadly drug.More >>
When the 2017 NFL Draft begins at the end of the month, one University of Akron football player will be waiting anxiously to try on his new team's cap and get right to work.More >>
When the 2017 NFL Draft begins at the end of the month, one University of Akron football player will be waiting anxiously to try on his new team's cap and get right to work.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>